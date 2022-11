Not Available

High school loser Rodney C. Duckworth (Gary Springer) is known as The Rodent until one unforgettable night when he borrows a cherry-new Chevy convertible and goes cruising for the girl of his dreams. With help of dim greaser Calhoun (David Wilson), hot-rodder T.J. Swackhammer (Brian Kerwin) and some very willing women, Rod goes from zero to hero during a wild ride of near- misses, direct-hits and bra-busting fun.