Beware the Psychotic Shrimp Worker! Rick is just a mild-mannered guy. That is, until his shrimp gobbling boss, crabby customers, and nagging lady friends push him too far and he loses his ever-loving mind! Now, he’s on a homicidal rampage and no one is safe! Death, defilement, and dismemberment fill the screen as the bodies pile up and this homicidal maniac turns sexy skanks into bloody, molested fishing bait.