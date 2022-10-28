Homicidal Manic 2: Sicko

Not Available

THE PSYCHOTIC SHRIMPER IS BACK! He got away with killing and violating the first time. But, Shrimper Rick’s old lady just made him snap again! Now, the homicidal maniac is ready to unleash his sickest, sleaziest, and deadliest desires. When the cops close in on crazy Rick, he goes into “insane pervert overdrive” and snatches up all the skanks he can. Back at his hidden torture shack, it’s business as usual as he torments and butchers their flesh in a rampage of bloody horror. Suicide Girl, Lindsey Baker, AKA ‘Saturn Suicide’ stars in this sweatier, sleazier, smellier sequel from the deviant mind of “The Mad Genius” Johann Tetreault.