Homo Botanicus

Fifteen years after giving up his studies as a botanist, the filmmaker decides to visit his old professor — Julio Betancur — and returns to the tropical forests of Colombia with Julio and his new disciple, the young Cristian Castro. This reunion launches a voyage that immerses us in doubts over science and the way we see the world, as Julio and Cristian look for their beloved plants in remote forests. Through their work, the film shows us the importance of legacies, and the strength of that ancient bond between master and disciple. Their search also prompts a personal reflection on modern man’s obsession with controlling and mapping nature. In the diverse and nearly infinite world of the tropics, what is the point of counting plants forever?