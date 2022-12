Not Available

A woman imitating a man, imitating himself. Using the cut-up techniques of William S. Burroughs and Brion Gysin, I edited this film using experimental out-takes and guided purely by intuition. The film sat around for a year without a soundtrack. Then, due to a homophobic incident, I plotted my revenge, locked myself in a sound booth and let loose. A revenge film that will have you falling out of your seat.