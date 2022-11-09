Homophobia, That Painful Problem

Not Available

Using interviews, personal testimonies, clips from films and television, re-enactments of gay bashings, lists of epithets used internationally, and other powerful graphics image, this French documentary explores the similarities and differences of anti-gay hate worldwide. Algeria, China, Cuba, England, France, Guinea, India, Iran, Jamaica, Romania, and the United States are among the countries investigated where lesbians and gay men regularly report physical and/or verbal violence endorsed by politicians, religious leaders, and the citizenry: Salim is sent back from France to Algeria for ‘’re-education’’; Cornelia flees Mugabe’s homophobic regime in Zimbabwe; and Phillipe is forced to resign as deputy mayor in the French provinces.