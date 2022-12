Not Available

You can always count on a Cazzo flick to be brimming with piggish attitude, but Homopunx goes even further to become not only sexual dynamite, but colorful and campy too. Garish sets, costumes and even performers are all part of the pageantry, but somehow never overwhelm the sex. That's not easy considering how some of the trappings of Homopunx are so out there, but this movie sizzles. The parade of pomp is fun window dressing for the slurpy sins of its sex.