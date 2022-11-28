Homostratus

Not Available

A city in explosive development. Overcrowded streets of human beings, all on motorbikes, get mixed up into circulation streams, nobody knows neither their source nor their activities.A magma of images reflects, without consistency, all ideals of consumption.In this confusion, a particular destiny could be a daily life of everybody. Such as a common story: a grand-mother is dying, a divorced woman who does not want to take care of her teenager child, an anxious father initiates his son earning his own living, a teenager dreams of a lucky life without having to work, and new rules of transparency in global way of judgments implicate up to private life of a human being, pretending control the quality of his work... Nobody knows what will be happened next?