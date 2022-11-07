Not Available

The second Turkish E.T. rip-off, this time centring around a tabloid photographer tasked with taking photos of "UFOs" by throwing pot lids in the air, but low-and-behold a real-life space ship crash lands just as he's taking the photos! Out comes Homoti, the crash-landed alien, and he takes the alien home to his apartment complex where his mother, their gay neighbour, and various other friends and acquaintances interact with Homoti. Will Homoti ever make it home? Or will the tabloids, or even just the residents of the apartment complex, keep the alien grounded?