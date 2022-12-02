Not Available

Honest Divorce

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Megogo

Gena all his life tried to be the support of the family. For this, he even gave up his stormy youth and dreams - to visit the KVN festival in Sochi. And when, 25 years later, his wife and daughter began to call dad "boring" - Gena realized that it was high time to fill his life with crazy adventures and fulfill his dream - to finally visit the KVN festival. A happy chance brings Gena to a new acquaintance - a beautiful girl of the easiest behavior, who will help Gena to make up for lost youth and perform on stage.

Cast

Images