Honest Divorce

Gena all his life tried to be the support of the family. For this, he even gave up his stormy youth and dreams - to visit the KVN festival in Sochi. And when, 25 years later, his wife and daughter began to call dad "boring" - Gena realized that it was high time to fill his life with crazy adventures and fulfill his dream - to finally visit the KVN festival. A happy chance brings Gena to a new acquaintance - a beautiful girl of the easiest behavior, who will help Gena to make up for lost youth and perform on stage.