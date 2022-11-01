Honey and the Pig

Not Available

Manos (Christos Loulis) seems to have problems with his love life. He leaves the capital and coercive girlfriend to be close to his only relatives in the province. There, apart from his uncle (Paul Chaikalis) - that is looking frantically for donuts with honey - and beloved aunt (Bright Baxevani), he will meet Xenia (Fay Xila), an old friend who now works in the funeral home. With the help of the clever and cute pink piggy Marikaki he will try to reveal a old secret on the whole village and break out the lies that prevent redemptive truth.