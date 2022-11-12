Not Available

Thumping sex and candy colored worlds implode with the innocence of desire as Vena Virago returns with this abstract vision of triple-x. After reading a fanzine about Vena Virago's life, Page Morgan is propelled on a journey of sex, obsession and transcendence - playfully discussing rabbits along the way. With HONEY BUNNY, Virago offers a unique insight into her own persona as artist and pornographer, delivering a multifaceted work that exists as a film, a performance piece and an art show.