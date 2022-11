Not Available

Honey Glaze was the perfect little girl.She obeyed her father, played with her toysand never went outside. She was 30 years old.Then her father, who is a secret agent, iskilled by spies. Sheltered all her life, Honey determines to grow up quickly, join thesecret service and avenge her father'sdeath as she faces her enemey, Dr. Sum Thaim!Spy stories don't get any sillier than this!