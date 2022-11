Not Available

True love happens between Noel and Marian, only to have calamity strike at the most inopportune moment. When the bride to be dies in a car accident going the rehearsal, Noel is heart broken. Not expecting such misfortune, what will he do? All along, his co-worker Winnie has strong feelings for him. Will she be able to mend Noel's broken heart, or can Marian help turn misfortune in to bliss as a ghost. Will Noel ever find true love?