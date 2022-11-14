Honeybunnies

Not Available

Maarit Lalli film a woman who knew how to say yes, and the man who could not say no. Ricky Kalin (Antti Luusuaniemi) is a real estate agent who loves women. Annika Lahti (Pihla Viitala) is a private, not so very good one at that. Annika specializes in the detection of complex relationships, to put it nicely. Ricky is a great salesman, who has two calendars - Work calendar and the calendar for women. An assignment Annika collides with the real estate agent Stand. The apartment does not display unnecessary procrastination: Annika just wants to have sex without feelings. Ricky, this is just fine. Relationship with works by mutual cooperation and assistance agreement - until it becomes famous for the sixth time. "There is hardly anything we love to look at, either."