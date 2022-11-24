Not Available

A bride and groom arrive at their lavish honeymoon suite on their wedding night. When the bride, Eleanor, discovers her now-husband has received a ring as a wedding gift from his ex-girlfriend, a knock-out fight ensues. At Eleanor’s insistence, the newlyweds leave the hotel and set out on an expedition to return the ring. Their simple mission quickly derails into an all-night odyssey through the streets of Jerusalem. Over the course of a single night, the couple are forced to confront past lovers, repressed doubts, and the lives they’ve chosen to leave behind.