1990

Honeymoon Academy

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 10th, 1990

Studio

Fidelity Productions

A honeymooning couple become entangled in a plot to recover plates for counterfeiting US dollars. SHE thinks she's just retired from a government 'dirty jobs' department, but her superiors have other ideas. HE thinks she's a retired travel agent. Set in Spain, there's a constant flow of visual jokes, mainly at the expense of a group of incompetent thieves who are in hot pursuit of the plates. Many of the jokes are predictable, but there's enough to keep almost everyone amused.

Cast

Kim CattrallChris
Robert HaysSean
Leigh Taylor-YoungMrs. Kent
Jonathan BanksPitt
Christopher LeeLazos
Charles RocketDeBains

Images