Honeymoon Couple!

This popular stage play of the 70s directed by â€˜Kathadiâ€™ Ramamurthy and written by â€˜Crazyâ€™ Mohan has been re-created to delight avid theatre lovers. Kathadi plays Ramani a truant employee who, averse to attending office, spends most of his time at home. He tries every trick at his disposal to keep himself away from work and be dismissed from service. When he finally succeeds in his mission, he decides to go on a second honeymoon to Ooty. His humorous adventures in the hill station form the rest of the story.