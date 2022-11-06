Not Available

Honeymoon for Three

  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Stanley Lupino Productions

In this musical comedy, the trouble begins when a carefree playboy steals the virtue of a young French maiden and is forced to marry her when her angry father, a financier finds out. The playboy is flat broke, but does the honorable thing. The newlyweds then board a ship and sail off to the States. They are accompanied by the girl's ex-fiance. The plan was for the young marrieds to get a divorce as soon as possible, but then the groom realizes that he really does love the girl. Happiness ensues

Cast

Jack MelfordRaymond Dirk
Robert EnglishHerbert Denver
Dennis HoeyM. Daumery
Arty AshHerbert Jones
Roddy HughesToomes
Syd CrossleyPC Smithers

