Honeymoon in Jakarta

Not Available

A couple had a chance to come to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, because of their emotional crisis. They wanted to save their marriage. But in the first few days of the hotel, I often bickered. One day, when the couple went shopping, they inadvertently picked up a pack of diamonds that the underworld is preparing to trade. They are not wealthy, they want to turn diamonds into existing ones, and the two are therefore being chased by criminals. After several hardships, the couple did not get the diamonds at the end, but the feelings were as good as ever.