This Educational Comedies one-reeler is all about Walter Catlett in his obnoxious mode as he somehow imposes himself completely on Al St. John and Dorothy Granger as they go on their honeymoon. Dorothy never seems to notice anything odd about this situation -- which renders it all the funnier -- while Al St. John builds up quite a head of steam in what amounts to a ten-minute slow burn, worthy of Edgar Kennedy at his best.