American adventurer Jeff Williams (Ronald Reagan) is fleeing the communist advance in China when he becomes entangled with a young Chinese orphan, Wei Lin (Danny Chang), and a beautiful Red Cross volunteer (Rhonda Fleming), who arranges for their harrowing escape to Hong Kong. There, Jeff arranges to sell Wei Lin's valuable figurine, but even as Jeff has a change of heart, fence Tao Liang (Marvin Miller) kidnaps the child and demands the treasure.