Hong Kong 1941

  • Action
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

D & B Films Co. Ltd.

Years later, a woman narrates her personal story of the Japanese takeover of Hong Kong in 1941. She's Nam, young, attractive, daughter of a wealthy rice merchant, and prey to painful, disabling seizures. Her boyhood friend is Coolie Keung, whose family used to have wealth; he's now impoverished, a tough kid, a leader, in love with her. Into the mix steps Fay, cool and resourceful, an actor from the north, intent on getting to Gold Mountain in the US or Australia. They form a threesome, but the day they are to leave Hong Kong, the invasion stops them. Fay must rescue Keung from collaborators, Nam falls in love with Fay, and danger awaits their next attempt to escape. Written by

Cast

Chow Yun-FatYip Kim-Fay
Alex Man Chi-LeungWong Hak-Keung
Cecilia YipHa Yuk-Nam
Paul Chun PuiSergeant Wing
Ku FengShiu
Paul ChunSergeant WIng

