Hong Kong Connection: 7.21 Who Owns the Truth

A year on from the 7.21 incident, the narrative of what happened that night has morphed from an attack by white-clad men on ordinary people into a violent confrontation between men in white T-shirts and men wearing black. Hong Kong Connection reviewed CCTV and online footage from the day to look for clues and track down those captured on film in a bid to understand the truth as they told it. One of the producers Choy Yuk Ling was later arrested by the Hong Kong Police Force for her involvement in this truth unveiling documentary.