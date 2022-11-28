Hong Kong Connection: 721 Yuen Long Nightmare

Not Available

The Hong Kong police have been accused of mishandling Yuen Long's attack on 21 July. Stephen Lo Wai-Chung, the Commissioner of Police, explained that the "delay" was due to insufficient manpower as the force was busy dealing with a protest in Hong Kong Island, as well as 3 cases of fight and 1 case of fire in the Yuen Long district. Hong Kong Connection's reporters have collected CCTV footage dated 21 July form different cameras along Fung Yau Street North, Yuen Long, and interviewed relevant persons, to reconstruct the attack's timeline and take a closer look at the police's arrangement during Yuen Long's "nightmare".