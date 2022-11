Not Available

Slick but impersonal TV movie, shot on video, with Simon Yam as real life early-80's "jars killer" Lam Kor-wan, a night shift taxi driver who dismembers prostitutes by day in his family's tiny Tsim Sha Tsui apartment without arousing suspicion, at least until he delivers a roll of film containing pictures of his latest trophy to a local photography shop for developing! Remade as DR. LAMB (again with Simon Yam).