Penrod "Penry" Pooch is a mild-mannered janitor who works at a police station. He's always dreamed of becoming a martial artist, but he never once thought that the city would depend on it. So when the crime rate rapidly increases and the police are losing control, Penry takes matters into his own paws by creating an alter-ego for himself known as Hong Kong Phooey. Using his copy of The Hong Kong Book of Kung-Fu, his own vehicle dubbed the Phooeymobile, and unknown assistance from his only ally Spot, he occasionally fights crime hoping to make a difference. But when he learns of a scheme that could put everyone in town at risk, he'll have to prove just how good he can be.