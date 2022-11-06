Hong Kong Playboys

Not Available

Fu Sheng plays Sheng, a playboy who has all the latest cars and technology along with all the tricks for courting the ladies. Sheng’s mom (Lee Heung Kam) along with her personal nurse, Mei (Cherie Chung), arrive in Hong Kong with the intentions of getting Sheng to marry a woman of her liking. While searching for Ms. Right, Sheng is challenged by a couple of lady killers, Lolento (Natalis Chan) and Valentine (Hsieh Hsien) in his quest to get girls. Eventually, little does Sheng know that the girl he happens to love is near him everyday at home.