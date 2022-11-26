Hong Kong Show Girl

Not Available

Night club owner Dai Hing fears his wife tremendously, but stillhas an affair with show girl Grace. Grace meets Disco Dick, who just returns from another country. The two hit it off right away and have a one night stand. Dick and Dai Hing are actually best friends from childhood, as Dick finds out Grace is Dai Hing's mistress, he suppresses his feelings for Grace. Later Grace tells Dick she has his baby, Dick doesn't want to lose the child to abortion; so he can only take Grace and escape to another country...