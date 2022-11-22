Hong Kong's Secret City

Not Available

Not many people know that there is in the center of Hong Kong, a city of 50,000 inhabitants that escape authority, a city which holds no law and no order, the "walled city." Never before has a television crew been allowed to enter this labyrinth. Christa Wesemann, an Austrian documentary filmmaker, has achieved this for the first time. The recordings from the "walled city" are breathtaking pictures, as it has never seen the world. The history and daily flow in Walled City are ruled by the " triad" (Chinese Mafia).