Hongkong Kasarung

Not Available

Sule (Sule) desperately asks his mother’s (Yati Surachman) permission to work in Malaysia. He wants to have a lot of money, in order to recapture Iis (Selvi Kitty), his girlfriend who is lulled by Cecep (Uus). This situation is exploited by Mang Saswi (Sas Widjanarko), his uncle. Sasly takes Sule to Hong Kong with Sule's money from selling his rice fields. Sule is accidentally involved with the local gang led by Bos K (Iwa K), for trying to help Aline (Pamela Bowie), daughter of an Indonesian businessman (George Rudy). He must also deal with The Bag (Volland Volt), the assassin charged by Aline’s father.