Honkon gokudou: ookami jingi

Not Available

In Hong Kong, Ho Chen-tung is the aging Mob boss, living by a code of honor, keeping peace among rival factions. For years, he has been estranged from his son, Hui, who lives in Australia. Tung has become a sort of father to Han, a Vietnamese refugee who also lives by an ethical code. At the same time that Hui reaches out to his father, the Hong Kong CID conclude their years'-long effort to get the goods on Tung and his associates. Tung expects the younger gangsters to live by the code he loves, but at his trial, he has a surprise coming to him. It may be up to Han to restore the balance.