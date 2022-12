Not Available

Life on Krazy's small but happy Polynesian island largely consists of non-stop music making. Though the only proper instrument seen is a ukulele, Krazy, his girlfriend Kitty, birds, bugs and monkeys coax music out of everything from worms to houses to rings in the native women's noses. At the end, Krazy has a brief scrap with an alligator, resulting in the standard "turns-into-suitcase" gag.