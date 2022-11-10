Honor Thy Father

Not Available

A lost film. Left motherless at seventeen, Mary Fuller stepped into her mother's place as not only the head, but support of the family. Her father married beneath him and had been disowned by his aristocratic family. The woman brought up her daughter with but one idea: that father's happiness was to be always the first consideration. Unfortunately, he repaid this devotion by sinking to ever increasing depths of ignominy until at the time of his wife's death his entire existence was spent in a drinking place.