Honorable Men

Drug investigator Ryan Smith faces the toughest decision of his life, a choice between love and honor. Ryan finds out that the woman he loves, Mandy, is involved with the same drug dealers he is arresting.The influence of another woman's love, and the cataclysmic climax of high risk drug raid brings the movie to a stunning turning point. Can Casey's love pull him away from the confused but alluring Mandy?The heart-pumping action of gunfights, SWAT-raids and car chases pauses just long enough for a captivating romance set in the middle of this action movie about the take down of a drug king pin.