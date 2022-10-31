Milton and Fred Ochieng' are two brothers from Kenya whose village sent them to America to become doctors. But after losing both parents to AIDS they are left with a heartbreaking task: to return home and finish the health clinic their father started before getting sick. Unable to raise enough money on their own, the brothers are joined by students, politicians, and a rock band who launch a fund raising drive among young people across the United States. Honoring a Father's Dream: Sons of Lwala follows Milton and Fred on their incredible journey as they find a way, despite all odds, to open their village's first hospital.
