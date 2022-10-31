Not Available

Honoring a Father's Dream: Sons of Lwala

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Milton and Fred Ochieng' are two brothers from Kenya whose village sent them to America to become doctors. But after losing both parents to AIDS they are left with a heartbreaking task: to return home and finish the health clinic their father started before getting sick. Unable to raise enough money on their own, the brothers are joined by students, politicians, and a rock band who launch a fund raising drive among young people across the United States. Honoring a Father's Dream: Sons of Lwala follows Milton and Fred on their incredible journey as they find a way, despite all odds, to open their village's first hospital.

    Cast

