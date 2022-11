Not Available

Seven scary true horror stories in this 15th anniversary special. The stories are: S Douzan no Onna (Woman from Copper mine S); Satoru-kun; Hannin wa Dare da (Who's the Crmininal?); Sasoi no Mori (Forest invitation); Ude wo Choudai (Give me your arm); Takushi Doraiba wa Kataru (A story from taxi driver) and Yami e no Shikaku (Vision to the Darkness).