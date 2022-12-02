Honto Ni Atta Kowai Hanashi 2016

Not Available

For this 17th Anniversary Special, Inagaki Goro is our host once again for 6 spooky tales based on tales from real people and performed here by an all-star cast. A young man trying to become a hairstylist finds the run-down apartment he's in may have a troubled past; A new nurse finds work with an old hospital where her young patient moves a coin around pointing to who will die next; clumsy businessman finds his clumsiness being transmitted to others when he's given a cursed votive tablet; several high school girls visit a friend at the hospital only to find "something" may have gotten on the elevator with them; a pond out in the country sends a strange call out to a man on vacation with his family and finally a young woman having difficulty at her job worries she's seeing images of her dead father everywhere...