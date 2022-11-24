Not Available

Honto Ni Atta Kowai Hanashi Natsu Hen 2015

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    For this 16th Anniversary Special, Inagaki Goro is our host once again for 6 spooky tales based on tales from real people and performed here by an all-star cast. A young man who returns to his family's home after leaving Tokyo finds something else may have followed after him; a young girl dreams of darkness and a small shrine that draws ever closer; a woman with a failed business makes a go at it with a company with a bizarre dormitory, one with a past secret; a police officer receives a call from what appears to be a dead woman who wants his help; a woman taking documents to a food company finds time slipping away without her noticing; a single man who runs a restaurant sees an unusual family living down the hallway from him...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images