When RJ (Matt Singletary) returns home to Chicago after an 8 year tour in the army, he quickly finds that the streets he once knew are now eerily similar to the war torn villages and deserts of the Middle East. His Uncle Richard (Harlem Globe Trotter Curley Boo Johnson), who has taken care of him since he was a little boy, explains the rules of the urban battleground - Don't go out at night, gangs, drugs and money rule these streets, and Trust no one.Is there any way to stop the cycle of violence? To push the gangs out? To save our children?This modern day retelling of the Robin Hood Legend amps up the action and heroism. All while taking a look at what's really wrong in the neighborhoods of Chicago.RJ is an arrow slinging savior of the city. Along with Father Benjamin Tuck (Malik Yoba), Marian (Mahogany Monae), his childhood love who now runs the community center, and his comrades in arms from the army, RJ and his crew are out to stop the drug trade and gangland war that's spread ...