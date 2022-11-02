Not Available

Hood 2 Hood, The Blockumentary is an action packed film that takes you on a tour through America's highest crime rated neighborhoods. Rich Kid Entertainment contacted all the underground hood connections from hoods across the country from California to New York, to the South and Midwest. Their connections opened the doors to their hoods and allowed them to capture the day-to-day actions of life in a crime-infested neighborhoods. Film crews have never had access to footage like this, that includes everything from several pounds of marijuana and kilos of cocaine, fully automatic assault rifles, beatdowns, and thousands in cash earned in drug sales.