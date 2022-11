Not Available

Hood 2 Hood, The Blockumentary PART 3 is an action packed film that takes you on a tour through America’s highest crime rated neighborhoods. Rich Kid Entertainment discusses the fate of many people that appeared in Hood to Hood 1 & Hood to Hood Part 2 and visits hood in Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX Mobile, Al Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA Newark, NJ Oklahoma City, OK San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Staten Island, NY Watts(LA), CA.