Femmes fatales take the spotlight in this urban double feature. Three hot ladies accused of a crime they didn't commit agree to investigate the murder of famous rapper Nitro (Juvenile) and uncover a scandal that shakes the rap world in Hood Angels. Kenia Brown and Allison Nurse co-star. In Nikita Blues, sexy teen Nikita (Essence Atkins) stops at nothing to seduce her teacher Mr. Jackson (Kenney Lee) … even though he's engaged!