Short film that is rough around the edges, stylized, and truly meaningful work of BLACK KRAY. HOOD DOVES demonstrates a culture of divergent African American young adults whilst throwing in undertones of loneliness, purposelessness, guilt, and sadness. BLACK KRAY adds various elements of experimental cinema in this particular work to further emphasize the point he was making as well as create a beautiful atmosphere, submerging the viewer into a different world.