Hood Movie: Is the City One Only?

The city of Brasilia hoped to become, from its very architecture, the expression of a modern urban conception and an egalitarian society. However, neither the workers hired to pursue this project, nor the constant migratory flow that took place from the beginning, fitted in the government’s plan. In 1971, began what was known as the “Campaign to Eradicate Invaders”. The parents of director Adirley Queirós were amongst the thousands of people displaced towards Brazilian outskirts, into a suburb that borrowed the campaign initials and was named Ceilândia. Queirós, member of the first generation of the “ceilandeses”, was “an offspring of the contradiction that resulted in being a part of Brasilia without being from Brasilia”. Together with other locals, the director reflects about the history, the transformations, and the future of this place where the hypocritical official jingle “A cidade é uma só!” is no longer heard.