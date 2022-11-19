Hood of the Living Dead

Not Available

Death is only the beginning for the young victim of a drive-by shooting. Devastated at the loss of his younger brother Jermaine, scientific older sibling Ricky uses the situation as an opportunity to test an experimental serum designed to breathe new life into dead cells. Though Ricky's reanimation serum does indeed help to get his previously deceased younger brother back on his feet, Jermaine's insatiable hunger for human flesh soon spreads like wildfire throughout the neighborhood, leaving his older brother to find a way to halt the epidemic before the army of flesh-eaters become too powerful to be contained.