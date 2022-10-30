Not Available

Hood Rat

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nomad Films

Think of it as Willard in the hood, the debut feature from director Leslie Small finds a Isaiah Washington playing a kindly man who turns maniacal with revenge and enlists the help of some man-eating rodents. Living in a rat-infested apartment building, Max is pushed to the edge when his handicapped brother is killed due to the conditions of the inner-city slum. With the rats as his willing soldiers, Max sets out to avenge the senseless death. Hood Rat also stars rapper-turned-actor Ice-T.

Cast

