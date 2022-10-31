Not Available

HOOD TO COAST follows four unlikely teams on their epic journey to conquer the world's largest relay race. A 67-year-old heart attack survivor returns to conquer the race that nearly killed her, a family in mourning runs to honor the memory of their beloved, a group of film animators test the limits of their athleticism (or lack thereof), and a group of aging jocks show they still know how to have a good time. A celebration of personal determination and the power of family and friends, HOOD TO COAST proves that you're never too old or too young to attempt the extraordinary. (Source: http://hoodtocoastmovie.com/)