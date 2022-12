Not Available

In 1933, a mischievous ten year old, Archie, is left in the care of his unattentive father, Charlie, a reluctant gangster indebted to mob boss Benny “The Bomb” Palladino. Benny gives Charlie a last chance to clear his ‘debt’ by collecting money from a rival, but when Archie follows his father into a rival gangster’s speakeasy, a series of bizarre events take place culminating in them fleeing without the money.