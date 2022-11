Not Available

After winning an all-expenses-paid Mardis Gras vacation in New Orleans, a tight-knit group of college friends prepare for the time of their lives. But boobs, beads and debauchery get pushed to the back burner when murder bubbles up to the surface. A local tourist trap hawking voodoo trinkets seems to be the source of all the trouble, but no one's sure who's pulling the strings when it comes to orchestrating the killings.